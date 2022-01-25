'Just a Fanboy': Cricketer Rahul Chahar Does Allu Arjun's Hook Step on Srivalli Song

Allu Arjun starrer movie Pushpa: The rise has been the talk of the town since its release in December last year. Its song Srivalli has been trending on social media with many celebrities trying the hook steps. Allu Arjun and Pushpa’s fandom now includes several stars, and the latest addition is cricketer Rahul Chahar, who has shared a video on Instagram, dancing to the tunes of the Srivalli song. He is seen sporting black glasses while dancing.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rahul said he is “just being a fanboy" of Allu Arjun.

Rahul is seen in his long-hair avatar. In the video, he tried to emulate the dance steps of Allu Arjun from the hit song. The cricketer was seen dragging his feet just like Allu Arjun does in the original video. The Instagram video posted by Rahul has garnered over 77,000 likes.

Rahul’s fans were impressed by his dance skills. They expressed their wish to see the cricketer in more such videos. In the comment section, they asked him to upload more dance videos in the coming days.

Rahul has played 1 ODI and 6 T20 International matches so far for India. He has taken 3 wickets in ODIs and 7 wickets in T20 Internationals. He has taken a total of 70 wickets in 18 first-class matches. The 22-year-old played his last international match against Namibia in November last year in Dubai.

Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, also starred Rashmika Mandanna. The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the first film, will go on floors soon.

