'Just Because Dhoni Won World Cup Straightaway..': Ashwin Hits Back at Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Critics

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s critics to give them their due credit and backed the Indian pair to shine at the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 at home later this year.

Citing the example of legendary players such as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, Ashwin urged fans and pundits to show a little faith in the likes of Virat and Rohit.

It has been a while since India last won the World Cup back in 2011, when the MS Dhoni-led unit won glory on home soil, beating Sri Lanka to end a long wait since 1983 to win only their second World Cup crown.

ALSO READ| ‘Arshdeep Not at Peak, Team Neither Starting Nor Finishing Well’: Ex-Opener Highlights Team India’s ‘Problem’

Advertisement

Stalwarts such as Rohit and Virat have come under severe criticism for not being able to guide the Indian team to glory, however, Ashwin has cited the example to Sachin to urge calm.

The legendary Master Blaster took 6 attempts to finally get his hands on the illustrious World Cup trophy, while Dhoni won it a short while after becoming the captain of the Indian team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin credited Rohit and Virat for their contributions to the 2013 Champions Trophy victory.

ALSO READ|Neeraj Chopra Gives Motivation to Team India Stars Ahead U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Final

“It’s easy to say you haven’t won this and so on. After the 1983 World Cup, the great Sachin Tendulkar played in the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2007 World Cups. He finally won the World Cup in 2011. He had to wait for six World Cups to finally win one," said the spin wizard.

“Just because another stalwart, MS Dhoni, came and won a World Cup as soon as he took charge, doesn’t mean it’ll happen to everyone, right?" he added.

Advertisement

“These players (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) didn’t play in 2007. Rohit Sharma missed out on the 2011 World Cup. Only Kohli played in 2011, 2015, and 2019, and now he will play his fourth World Cup in 2023. ‘He hasn’t won an ICC tournament’ they say. He won it in 2011, and he has won the 2013 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma has also won the 2013 Champions Trophy," stated Ashwin further.

“So, we can give them space, guys. They are playing bilaterals, IPL, and so many other matches. When it comes to ICC tournaments, you need those crucial moments to go your way," the 36-year-old added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here