'Just Cleaned all the Seats...': Simon Doull Lambasts Wellington Stadium Officials Over Cleanliness Issues

Cricket fans were left utterly disappointed after the opening T20I match between New Zealand and India, scheduled to be played in Wellington, had to be called off due to incessant rain on Friday. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, however, was simply aggravated because of some other reasons.

Doull, who is a part of the commentary panel for the series, lashed out at the organisers for lack of cleanliness at the hospitality section of the Sky Stadium in Wellington. The former Kiwi pacer also shared a photo of a dirty cloth, which he used to clean the seats in the commentary box.

“Another great reason to play here at Sky Stadium. I have just cleaned all the seats in our commentary area so our overseas guests can sit down. What a shambles of a place. Embarrassing. Welcome to New Zealand," Doull wrote on Friday.

The inaugural T20I match was washed out without even a ball being bowled. Both India and New Zealand came into the series after facing a semi-final exit at the T20 World Cup. India’s T20 World Cup campaign came to an end after they were thrashed by eventual champions England. New Zealand, on the other hand, crashed out of the showpiece event as Pakistan overpowered them by seven wickets.

The Indian team management had decided to rest big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul for the white-ball series against New Zealand. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was named India captain for the three-match T20I series. With the next T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in 2024, Team India are expected to prepare Pandya for the skipper’s role in the shortest format of the game.

The second T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The third and final match of the series will take place at McLean Park in Napier on November 22.

After the completion of the T20Is, the two teams will be involved in a three-match ODI series slated to start from November 25. Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Men in Blue in the fifty-over format. Rishabh Pant will be serving as Dhawan’s deputy. The wicketkeeper was also named as India vice-captain for the T20I series.

