'Just Lack Of...'- Dinesh Karthik Explains Reason Behind Arshdeep Singh's No-Ball Blunder

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has come out in support of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh after the latter bowled five no-balls in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

Arshdeep had returned to the team after missing out the first match of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. However, this comeback turned to be a nightmare for him as he leaked 37 runs in just two overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Speedster Arshdeep came to bowl after a good first over from skipper Hardik Pandya but least he could have anticipated that it was going to be a disaster. Arshdeep bowled back-to-back three no-balls in his first over that completely gave a great start to the Lankans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Arshdeep Needs to Go Back and…’: Baffled Over Poor Bowling, Hardik Pandya Says ‘No-ball is a Crime’

His consecutive no-balls also landed him in the history books as he became the first Indian bowler to bowl three no-balls on the trot in his first over of a T20I match. And as he bowled two more no balls in the day, he also landed himself in another history book. The pacer became the only Indian bowler to ball the most number of no-balls in the shortest format.

Arshdeep faced a lot of anger from the fans and also a few former cricketers questioned his bowling performance. However, Karthik came in support of the young Indian pacer. After the match, Karthik extended his support to Arshdeep and explained why he failed to make an impact in his comeback match at Pune. “You’ve got to feel for Arshdeep Singh, just lack of match practice. It’s never easy," Karthik tweeted.

Advertisement

Arshdeep’s performance disappointed Pandya as well. In the post-match presentation the Indian captain said Arshdeep must go back and make sure that such errors don’t happen again.

“In this situation, it’s very difficult. In past as well he’s bowled no-balls. As a captain, I believe you can’t give away freebies. Going for runs is fine but no balls aren’t. Not blaming but he (Arshdeep) needs to go back and make sure these basic errors don’t happen at this level. It’s not about blaming or to be too hard on him but no ball is a crime," Pandya said.

Advertisement

Also Read | 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka Beat India in Thriller as Axar Patel’s Valiant Knock Goes in Vain

On the other side, pace machine Umran Malik (3) shared five wickets with Axar Patel (2) as Sri Lanka managed a big total of 206 runs. Dasun Shanaka played captain’s knock of 56 off 22 balls which led Sri Lanka to 206-6 in 20 overs. In the chase game, Indian top-order collapsed but Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav brought in all the hopes with their valiant efforts. However, Indian remained 16-runs short of the total and the visitors managed to level the series 1-1.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here