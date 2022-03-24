'Just Like he Handed Virat the Captaincy': CSK CEO Explains Why MS Dhoni Stepped Down From His Post

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter, on Thursday dropped a bomb shell by stepping down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 39-year-old took this massive decision a couple of days prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season opener in which the defending champions are scheduled to lock horns with last year’s runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

For the last two seasons, there had been speculations about Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL, the only league he features in after retiring from international cricket. However, at a function organised by CSK in Chennai last year, the former captain assured his fans that he would play at least one more season before making any major decision.

On Thursday, it finally came out what Dhoni has been thinking about his and team’s future.

Advertisement

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Quits as CSK Captain, Hands Over Responsibility to Ravindra Jadeja

According to a report carried out by the ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni wanted a smooth transition in CSK’s leadership. The report quoted team CEO Kasi Viswanathan saying that the former skipper announced the decision on Thursday at the team meeting.

“MS Dhoni was thinking about it. He felt it is the right time to hand over captaincy to Jaddu [Jadeja]. He feels Jaddu is also in prime form of his career and it is the ideal time for him lead CSK. What will be good for the franchise must be [in the] back of his mind," Viswanathan was quoted as saying.

The CSK CEO further stated that the decision didn’t come as a surprise as they already had a discussion before and Jadeja was alerted about the same in advance.

“He [Jadeja] has been talked to earlier. Even last year there was proposal. We knew he would be the best person to succeed MS. It is similar to when he handed Virat the captaincy after having groomed him for a few years at international level. Similarly, he wanted the transition to be smooth," Viswanathan said.

“Jaddu has the potential to do well for the franchise. He is a good all-round cricketer, playing his best, he can get the team around. And MS’ guidance will always be there. This will be a good induction program," he added.

Advertisement

Jadeja, who has been playing for the franchise since 2012, now becomes the third player to lead the Chennai Super Kings side, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here