Just Married: Australian Test Captain Pat Cummins Gets Hitched With Long Time Partner Becky Boston

Australian Cricketer Pat Cummins has finally tied the knot with his long-time love and fiancee Becky Boston. The grand and glamorous ceremony took place at the Chateau Du Soleil, a French-inspired destination in Byron Bay, in the presence of their family and friends, on July 29.

He took to Instagram to share a picture of him and his wife from their wedding, with their hands entwined and raised to celebrate the holy union. The couple can be seen all elated, flashing their cheerful smiles.

Pat Cummins looked really stylish in the black tuxedo that he wore to his wedding while Becky dazzled in a white flowing gown and veil.

“Just Married," Cummins captioned the picture, which has received over 39,000 likes on Instagram in only half an hour after it was posted. His fellow teammate David Warner has congratulated him on the wedding in the comments.

Former Australian Bowler Brett Lee has also congratulated the newly-weds on the comments. Apart from this, they have also received wishes from the official Instagram account of Cricket Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League’s cricket team which Pat plays for.

Becky also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and has been receiving felicitations separately from many on the comments, including the Cricket Australia’s official account.

Pat and Becky were dating for over eight years before turning their relationship into matrimony. They got engaged in 2020 but the wedding was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple also has a nine-month old son named Albie together.

It is interesting to note that Becky is from England. According to The Sports Rush, she is an interior designer and currently and runs an online store selling lavishing home furnishing.

Pat is the skipper for Test Cricket in the Australian National Cricket Team. He is an all-rounder, a fast bowler as well as a hard-hitting right handed batsman. He made his international cricket debut at a very young age of 18, back in 2011. He claimed the Allan Border Medal for the best cricketer of the year in 2019 for his tremendous performance.

