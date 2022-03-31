'Just Play Your Natural Game': Ayush Badoni Credits Gautam Gambhir For His Success on IPL Debut

Lucknow Super Giants’ young batter Ayush Badoni has made an impressive start to his Indian Premier League career with a half-century in debut against Gujrat Titans on Monday. Building a crucial 87-run partnership with Deepak Hooda, Badoni steered LSG innings out of trouble and helped the team reach a total of 158 runs after being down 29/4 at one stage.

The 22-year-old scored 54 off 41 balls with six fours and two sixes. Speaking about his innings after the match, Badoni thanked LSG’s mentor Gautam Gambhir for all his support and encouragement.

The batter said that Gambhir asked him to play his natural game and not worry about the situation. “He also told me ‘you do not need to play according to the situation, there are senior players to do that in the team, so you just play your natural game’," Badoni said in the post-match press conference.

The youngster revealed that Gambhir assured him of a proper run to play for the team and said that he should focus on the ball and not the reputation of the bowler.

Badoni said that he also received support from his batting partner, Deepak Hooda who advise him to take time to settle and not be in any rush. LSG, however, were beaten by GT in a thrilling contest.

Badoni was handpicked by Gambhir ahead of IPL 15. While the youngster’s name had been popping up at previous IPL auctions as well, no team had shown interest in signing him. LSG bought the right-hander at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Badoni is a student of the late Tarak Sinha who was a renowned coach in the Delhi cricket circle. Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was also a student of Sinha.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow-based franchise is set to face Chennai Super Kings tonight. Both the teams have lost their season openers and will be looking to make a comeback with a win. The game is slated to be played at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium from 7:30 PM.

