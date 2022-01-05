‘Just the Kind of Player You Want in Your Team’: Gavaskar Lauds Shardul Thakur for His Heroics in Johannesburg

Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar lauded all-rounder Shardul Thakur for his terrific spell against South Africa on Tuesday. On the second day of the Johannesburg Test, the Mumbai cricketer scalped 7 wickets to lead India’s fightback after being bowled out for 202. His bowling figures of 7 for 61 – the best by an Indian bowler in South Africa – left the hosts in tatters, bowling them out for 229.

Shardul became the sixth Indian cricketer to get a Test fifer in Johannesburg. Gavaskar was all praise for the right-arm quick, highlighting his ability to break partnerships and also recalled his heroics in the previous tours of Australia and England.

Advertisement

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Shardul scored 67 off 115 deliveries to rescue India in the first innings of the Gabba Test. In the absence of Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, he also picked 7 wickets in the game to help India breach the Aussie fortress. During the tour of England, scored half-centuries in both innings of the Oval Test, becoming the sixth cricketer to do so while batting at no. 8.

“When Bumrah and Shami were not available to play, he not only got seven wickets but also a half-century to his name. He was one of the chief architects behind India’s win at the Gabba. And in England, there were occasions when the Indian team didn’t post many runs. He came in and smashed half-centuries in both innings. He’s also kept picking two odd wickets in each innings," said Gavaskar on Super Sport on the second day of the ongoing Test.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also underlined the efforts Shardul puts on the field. Gavaskar said the all-rounder would be welcomed by any team he signs up for.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Give Him the ball, a Fighter’s Chance - And Shardul Thakur Delivers

“He is just the kind of player you want in your team. He gives his 100 per cent. He knows he is not going to always be a certainty and hence, the trying never stops. He understands what he needs to do and gives it all every time without any complaints," said Gavaskar.

“A batter is facing Shami & Bumrah and he suddenly is up against a bowler (Shardul) who is 5-10 kmph slower. He can think to score some runs but Shardul bowls just around the off-stump and gets the ball to move away. Bavuma was down the pitch even before the ball was released and Shardul smartly bowled is short. He fully deserves his five-wicket haul as he’s such a great trier," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here