'Just Trying to be Aggressive': Kuldeep Yadav Happy With His Career-best Show in Chattogram

Playing in his eighth Test, Kuldeep Yadav picked up a third five-wicket haul to help India bowl out Bangladesh for 150 in the first innings of the first Test that they went ton to win by 188 runs on Sunday in Chattogram. Kuldeep followed his five-wicket haul with three more wickets in the second dig that included the scalp of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan who played an entertaining innings of 84 108.

Kuldeep now has taken 34 wickets at 21.56 but despite making his Test debut in 2017, has only managed to play in eight matches so far. However, with his latest exploits, the left-arm spinner has certainly made a strong case for a regular spot.

“To be very honest I am happy with the performance, both with bat and ball," Kuldeep said during the post-match presentation after collecting his player of the match award.

While the pitch was a bit tricky to bat for the first two days, it became easier from the third day onwards. India had to work hard to bowl out Bangladesh in the second innings.

“First innings the pitch was quicker than the second innings. There was some pace in the first innings, but the second innings was very challenging. It was slower. so I was trying to work on my rhythm and bowl quicker," Kuldeep said of his plan.

When asked what makes a wrist-spinner more lethal, Kuldeep replied, “Probably more revs (revolutions) on the ball makes it challenging for the batters and it is difficult to step down and drive as well."

Kuldeep said bowling with an aggressive mindset has helped him a lot. “I just worked on my rhythm, tried to be more aggressive and it’s helped me a lot. The action is the same, just trying to be aggressive in the rhythm," he said.

The second Test starts from December 22 in Dhaka.

