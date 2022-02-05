Justin Langer Steps Down as Australia Coach

Justin Langer has resigned as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team, his management company said on Saturday.

“DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men’s cricket team," Dynamic Sports & Entertainment group tweeted.

“The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately."

Langer’s future had appeared uncertain following the long meeting on Friday.

He took over the position in 2018 and presided over a generally successful period, culminating in a 4-0 thrashing of England in the 2021-22 Ashes series.

