>KAB vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Karwan Blues and Interglobe Marine: The 11th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be played between Karwan Blues and Interglobe Marine. The two teams will go up against each other at 10:00 PM IST on January 15, Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Karwan Blues will be making their debut in the Sharjah CBFS T20 tournament on Saturday. Blues have picked a perfect blend of batters, bowlers, and all-rounders in their squad. The team will hope to start the competition on a dream note by defeating the dominant Interglobe Marine in their first match.

Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, are enjoying a splendid ride in the tournament. Marine have won all their three league matches and are undefeated in the Sharjah T20 Championship so far. With six points, the team is second in the points table.

>Ahead of the match between Karwan Blues and Interglobe Marine; here is everything you need to know:

>KAB vs IGM Telecast

KAB vs IGM match will not be telecasted in India.

>KAB vs IGM Live Streaming

Karwan Blues vs Interglobe Marine game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>KAB vs IGM Match Details

Karwan Blues vs Interglobe Marine contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 15, Saturday.

>KAB vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Lovepreet Singh

Vice-Captain- Yasir Kaleem

>Suggested Playing XI for KAB vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Asif Khan, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Farazuddin

All-rounders: Fahad Nawaz, CP Rizwan, Touqeer Riyasat

Bowlers: Harshit Seth, Irfan Maqsood, Ismail Khan, Harry Bharwal

>KAB vs IGM Probable XIs:

Karwan Blues: Karthik Meiyappan, Ashwanth Valthappa, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Ikram, Asif Hayat, Nadir Hussain, Ahaan Fernandes, Irfan Maqsood, Ismail Khan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Fahad Nawaz

Interglobe Marine: Babar Ghazanfar, Harry Bharwal, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Touqeer Riyasat, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Amjad Gul, Harshit Seth, Asif Mumtaz (c), Shahnawaz Khan

