>KAB vs KAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 Match 22 between Karwan Blues and Karwan Strikers: Match 22 of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 will see the Karwan Blues (KAB) squaring off against the Karwan Strikers (KAS) on Monday, January 24. The game will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah and is scheduled to kick-off at 10:00 PM IST.

Both sides have great potential but are currently among the bottom three of the points table. The Blues have played three matches but lost two of those, including their previous one by 23-runs against table toppers Brother Gas. They are currently ranked seventh on the points table with two points and a game in hand than the opponents.

As for the Strikers, they have lost three of their last four matches to sit at the sixth place with the same number of points as the Blues. They head into Monday’s contest after suffering a four-wicket loss at the hands of MGM Cricket Club in their previous match. The team will be aiming to execute their plans properly on the field in this match to stay in contention.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Karwan Blues and Karwan Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

>KAB vs KAS Telecast

KAB vs KAS match will not be telecasted in India.

>KAB vs KAS Live Streaming

Karwan Blues vs Karwan Strikers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>KAB vs KAS Match Details

The Karwan Blues vs Karwan Strikers contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, January 24. The game will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

>KAB vs KAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aryan Lakra

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Farazuddin

>Suggested Playing XI for KAB vs KAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lovepreet Singh, Furqan Khalil

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ali Khan-II

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Nadir Hussain, Fahad Nawaz

Bowlers: Karthik Meiyappan, Ismail Khan, Umaid Rehman

>KAB vs KAS Probable XIs:

Karwan Blues: Lovepreet Singh, Ashwanth Valthappa, Waqas Jutt, Muhammad Farazuddin, Taimoor Ali, Ahaan Fernandes, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Irfan Maqsood, Ismail Khan, Umaid Rehman

Karwan Strikers: Babar Iqbal, Furqan Khalil, Ali Khan II, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Shafiq, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud, Muhammad Taimoor, Tariq Mehmood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here