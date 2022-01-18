Kagiso Rabada Has a Really Heavy Workload And He is Learning to Manage it: Jonty Rhodes

Legendary South Africa player Jonty Rhodes heaped huge praise on the pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada for his incredible performances in all three formats of the game. After the retirement of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander, Rabada has been leading the pace unit of the Proteas side in the transitional period. The 25-year-old has already played 50 Test matches for South Africa in which he has claimed 233 wickets at an astonishing average of 22.4. In the past couple of years, South Africa have heavily relied on Rabada to take the crucial wickets in big matches.

Rhodes, who is one of the great players to play for South Africa, feels that Rabada is going to be the future legend of the game from the country. Rhodes feels the young pacer has a really heavy workload and he is learning to manage it like the other legends as Dale Steyn did during his playing days.

“I think Rabada for one (future legend of South Africa), he is a young pace bowler who has a really heavy workload and it has taken a toll and he is learning to manage it. Rabada has been so incredible in every format of the game, he is learning still about what is required for him to be able to play to the best of his abilities in every game he plays. Because he is not the kind of player that comes in and wants to bowl less than the full speed at maximum captaincy. Someone like Rabada for me is going to be the real legend of the game in South Africa," Rhodes said in a virtual press conference ahead of the upcoming ‘Legends League’ tournament.

Apart from Test cricket, Rabada has been an asset for South Africa in the limited-overs format too where he picked 126 wickets in ODIs and 49 in T20Is so far. In the recently concluded Test series against India, Rabada was the leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps which played a key role in South Africa’s 2-1 series triumph.

