'Kam se Kam Hamaare Chairman ko Phone Karte': Wasim Akram Adds to BCCI-PCB Tussle Over Asia Cup 2023

BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s statement about India’s visit to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup has caused quite a stir in the neighbouring cricket fraternity. After the conclusion of the board’s 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday in Mumbai, Shah stated that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue. He added that the team’s travel to Pakistan is completely a matter to be looked after by the Indian government.

As per the Future Tours Programme (FTP), Pakistan are scheduled to host the next edition of the continental tournament while India will be hosting the one-day world cup in 2023. After Shah’s statement, Pakistan has reportedly started mulling over the possibility of pulling out from the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has condemned Jay Shah’s statement, saying that India can’t dictate their way of playing cricket.

During a discussion on Pakistan’s A Sports, Akram was of the opinion that instead of making a blunt remark, Shah should have contacted PCB chairman Ramiz Raja personally and should have discussed the matter further.

“Badi zabardast statement di hai cricket board ne. (It was a brilliant statement from our cricket board). India can’t dictate how Pakistan play their cricket. Pakistan have started hosting teams after 10-15 years now. I’m an ex-cricketer, and sportsperson, I don’t know what’s happening on the political front. But communication is important," Akram said on A Sports.

“Agar aapko kehna hi tha Jay Shah sahab, toh aap kam se kam hamaare chairman ko phone karte, meeting bithaate Asian Council ki. Aap apna idea dete, uspe discussion hoti. (If Jay Shah had to say something, he should have called the PCB chairman on phone, an Asian Cricket Council meeting should’ve been there). Pakistan were awarded the Asia Cup. That’s not fair," he added.

According to news agency PTI, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman (PCB) Ramiz Raja is considering withdrawing the men’s team from the ODI World Cup in light of the remarks made by Shah who is also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Not just Akram but several other former players have not welcomed what Shah told the media. Former allrounder Mudassar Nazar has also asked PCB to boycott all forms of cricket engagement with India. The likes of Saeed Anwar, Shahid Afridi and Younis Khan had already expressed their disappointment.

