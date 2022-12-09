KAN vs JAF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2022 match between Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings: The table-toppers Kandy Falcons will be squaring off against Jaffna Kings in the Saturday match of the Lanka Premier League 2022. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will be playing host to the much-hyped game.

Kandy Falcons got off to a dream start in the tournament as they defeated Colombo Stars by a massive 109 runs. Andre Fletcher was the player of the match with a brilliant knock of 102* runs off 67 balls. The Falcons continued their outstanding performance in the second game as well. They defeated Galle Gladiators by five wickets. This time, the bowlers delivered a standout performance. They restricted Gladiators to only 121 runs as Carlos Brathwaite picked four wickets.

Jaffna Kings are also unbeatable in the tournament. They are occupying second place in the standings with four points. The team hammered Galle Gladiators in the opening game. In their second match, Jaffna Kings scored a stunning win over the Dambulla Giants by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings, here is everything you need to know:

KAN vs JAF Telecast

Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

KAN vs JAF Live Streaming

Lanka Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

KAN vs JAF Match Details

KAN vs JAF match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele at 07:30 PM IST on December 10, Saturday.

KAN vs JAF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain - Dhananjaya de Silva

Suggested Playing XI for KAN vs JAF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Fletcher

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Fabian Allen, James Fuller

KAN vs JAF Probable XIs:

Kandy Falcons: Zahoor Khan, Ashian Daniel, Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher(wk), Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Isuru Udana, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga©

Jaffna Kings: Binura Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Thisara Perera©, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dunith Wellalage, James Fuller, Shoaib Malik, Maheesh Theekshana

