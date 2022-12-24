‘Kapda Nikal Do,' Virat Kohli Fumes At Bangladesh Batters For Wasting Time | WATCH

The cricketing world is well aware of Virat Kohli’s animated and aggressive body language on the field. The former India skipper’s belligerent approach, during a match, often frustrates the opposition batters. And a similar incident took place on the second day of the final Test between India and Bangladesh in Mirpur. Bangladesh opening batters Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan got involved in delaying tactics to avoid dismissal in the final session of Day Two.

However, their strategy did not go down too well with Kohli. Zakir, standing at the non-striker’s end, was spotted tying his shoelaces ahead of the final delivery of the sixth over of the second innings. Kohli was unsurprisingly left bemused by this act.

“Kapda Nikal Do, [Remove your clothes as well]," Kohli was reportedly heard saying on the second day of the Test match. The former Indian skipper was seen gesturing Zakir to take off his shirt as well

A similar act provoked India skipper KL Rahul at the end of the fourth over. The incident happened after Shanto requested to change his bat. The southpaw tried four different bats but ultimately, he decided to carry on with his original one. Needless to say, Bangladesh’s ploy was criticised severely, and Indian cricketers were left fuming on the field.

The Bangladesh opening batters eventually managed to survive as the hosts did not lose a wicket in the final session of Day Two. Bangladesh ended the second day’s play at 0/7.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant displayed fabulous batting to guide India to a formidable total of 314 in the first innings. Iyer missed out on his ton after being dismissed by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

“Definitely, it hurts as a batsman but at the same time I look at it in a positive way, I go there in a tough situation, I bail my team out and that is more important for me than getting a landmark for myself," Iyer said at the press conference on Friday.

Pant, on the other hand, also failed to reach the three-digit mark after the wicketkeeper was dismissed for 93. Skipper Shakib and spinner Taijul Islam picked up four wickets each in the first innings for Bangladesh.

