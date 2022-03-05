Kapil Dev Pays Rich Tribute to Australian Cricketing Stalwarts Rodney Marsh And Shane Warne

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev paid his tribute to legendary Australian cricketers Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away on Friday. Marsh, who was one of the greatest wicketkeepers, died after suffering a heart attack at a charity event. While Warne also suffered a suspected heart attack aged just 52. The spin icon was enjoying a vacation in Thailand where he was found unresponsive at a luxury resort in Koh Samui.

The legendary India captain paid rich tribute to Marsh and said he set a standard for the wicket-keeping at a very high level.

“I played my first test series in Australia with Rod Marsh. What a wicket keeper. Rod and Lillie were a lethal pair for the opposition. Rod set the standards for wicket keeping at an almost unattainable level," Kapil Dev wrote on Instagram with a couple of photos.

The 74-year-old, who played 96 Tests and was later a long-time national selector, had been in an induced coma and passed away at a hospital in Adelaide.

Marsh made his debut in 1970 before retiring in 1984 with what was then a world-record 355 Test dismissals, many off the bowling of legendary paceman Dennis Lillee. He was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century.

The former India captain further said Warne lived his life king size.

“And then Shane. Two Australian cricketing stalwarts in a day. Shane you lived your life king size. RIP to the two greats," he wrote.

Warne played 145 Tests in total over a 15-year career, taking 708 wickets, and was also an effective lower-order batsman, with the highest Test score of 99.

Cricket Australia, on Saturday, has announced that the Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be renamed as S.K. Warne Stand as a tribute to the legendary spinner.

The Indian and Sri Lankan cricketers wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence before the start of the second day’s play in the ongoing opening Test to honour the memory of Australian legends Warne and Marsh.

