KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars:

Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. The two teams will play at the National Stadium in Karachi at 07:30 PM IST on January 30, Sunday.

Karachi Kings will hope to bounce back after losing their opening match to Multan Sultans. The team recorded a seven-wicket loss as they could score only 124 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Kings have enough star power in their batting line-up and will focus on capitalising on the same against Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, made a big change in their leadership group ahead of the PSL 2022. The team decided to hand over the captaincy to young Shaheen Afridi by replacing Sohail Akhtar. Also, the team has a good bunch of overseas players including David Wiese, Rashid Khan, and Ben Duck.

Ahead of the match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, here is everything you need to know:

KAR vs LAH Telecast

KAR vs LAH match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

KAR vs LAH Live Streaming

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

KAR vs LAH Match Details

The Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 07:30 PM IST on January 30, Sunday.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Fakhar Zaman

Vice-Captain- Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke

Batters: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mohammad Ilyas, Umaid Asif, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan

KAR vs LAH Probable XIs:

Karachi Kings: Mohammad Taha, Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Mohammad Imran, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi (c)

