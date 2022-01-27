>KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans: The 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kickstarts on January 27, Thursday with an encounter between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. The two teams will have a go at each other at the National Stadium in Karachi at 07:30 PM IST on January 27, Thursday.

Multan Sultans will start the tournament as favorites since they are the defending champions. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the team will hope to lift the cup for the second consecutive year. Multan Sultans have picked up a balanced squad for the tournament including the likes of Imran Tahir, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, and others.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are one of the strong contenders in the tournament. The team qualified for the playoffs last year but were ruled out after losing to Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 1. Batting is the main USP of the team as they have superstars like Babar Azam and Joe Clarke.

Ahead of the match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, here is everything you need to know:

>KAR vs MUL Telecast

KAR vs MUL match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>KAR vs MUL Live Streaming

The Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>KAR vs MUL Match Details

The Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 7:30 PM IST on January 27, Thursday.

>KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

>Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

>Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Mohammad Rizwan

>Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam, Shan Masood

>Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim

>Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani

>KAR vs MUL Probable XIs

>Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim, Mohammad Imran, Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Rohail Nazir, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Talha Ahsan, Mohammad Nabi

>Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Khushdil Shah, Blessing Muzarabani

