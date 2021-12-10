Karnataka vs Mumbai Dream11, KAR vs MUM Dream11 Latest Update, KAR vs MUM Dream11 Win, KAR vs MUM Dream11 App, KAR vs MUM Dream11 2021, KAR vs MUM Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, KAR vs MUM Dream11 Live Streaming

KAR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Karnataka and Mumbai:

Karnataka will go one-on-one against Mumbai in the upcoming Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The game will be hosted at the KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuramat 9:00 am IST on December 11, Saturday.

Karnataka enjoyed a brilliant start to their campaign as they defeated Puducherry by a massive 236 runs. The team delivered a class bowling effort by restricting the opposition to 53 when they were chasing a score of 289. However, the second match saw an equally poor performance by the batters. Karnataka was folded at a score of 122 while batting first against Tamil Nadu and they lost by eight wickets.

Mumbai, on the other hand, started the tournament on a losing note. The team failed in their first game against Tamil Nadu. Mumbai scored only 236 while chasing 290 runs in their allotted 50 overs. The defending champions soon made a terrific comeback as they defeated Baroda by 13 runs.

Ahead of the match between Karnataka and Mumbai; here is everything you need to know:

>KAR vs MUM Telecast

>Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>KAR vs MUM Live Streaming

>Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>KAR vs MUM Match Details

>The match will be played at KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram at 9:00 am IST on December 11, Saturday.

>KAR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Suryakumar Yadav

>Vice-Captain- Manish Pandey

>Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Hardik Tamore

>Batters: Rohan Kadam, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav

>All-rounders: Shams Mulani, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shivam Dube

>Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, KC Cariappa

>KAR vs MUM Probable XIs:

>Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Srinivas Sharath (WK), Jagadeesha Suchith, Venkatesh Muralidhara, Vidyadhar Patil, KC Cariappa, V Koushik

>Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shams Mulani ©, Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki

