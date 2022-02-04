>KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi: Two struggling teams who currently occupy the last two spots in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 points table – Karachi Kings lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in match no. 11 on Friday, February 4. The match will be hosted at the National Stadium, in Karachi at 8:00 pm IST onwards.

The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings have lost all three opening games so far to find themselves at the bottom of PSL 2022 standings. Their batting needs step-up as the Kings have registered scores of 124, 113, and 170 while batting first. They did well in the previous game against Lahore Qalandars, however lost the contest by six-wickets, as the Qalandars easily chased down the target with four balls to spare.

Advertisement

Peshawar Zalmi on the other hand, are also having also having a tough time in this tournament. Wahab Riaz and Co are a spot above at fifth in the points table with only a win from three matches. Peshawar Zalmi lost their last two previous matches against Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United by 29 runs and 9 wickets respectively. Their bowlers need to effective to avoid a hat-trick of losses.

Ahead of the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

Advertisement

>KAR vs PES Telecast

KAR vs PES match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>KAR vs PES Live Streaming

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>KAR vs PES Match Details

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 08:00 PM IST on Friday, February 4.

>KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain: Hussain Talat

>Vice-captain: Joe Clarke

>Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal, Joe Clarke

>Batters: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai

>Allrounders: Lewis Gregory, Hussain Talat

>Bowlers: Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Usman Qadir

>KAR vs PES Probable XIs

>Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Ilyas

>Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai (WK), Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (C), Usman Qadir, Arish Ali Khan, Salman Irshad

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here