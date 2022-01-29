>KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators: The Karachi Kings (KAR) will host the Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Saturday, January 29 at the National Stadium, in Karachi. Both sides lost their opening fixtures and will be aiming to open their account in this game. The hosts led by Babar Azam slumped to a seven-wicket defeat against defending champions Multan Sultans in the tournament opener. While, the Gladiators suffered five-wickets defeat against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

Both teams have played five matches against each other across last few seasons, the Kings won three, while Gladiators won two.

>Ahead of the match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

>KAR vs QUE Telecast

KAR vs QUE match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>KAR vs QUE Live Streaming

The Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>KAR vs QUE Match Details

The Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 8:00 pm IST on Saturday, January 29.

>KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Will Smeed

Vice-Captain: Ahsan Ali

>Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett

Batters: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Will Smeed, Ahsan-Ali

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, James Faulkner

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas

>KAR vs QUE Probable XIs:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas

Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

