>KAR vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Karnataka and Rajasthan: Karnataka will go one-on-one against Rajasthan in the pre-quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The game is scheduled to be played at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur at 9:00 AM IST on December 19, Sunday.

Rajasthan did well during the group stage of the competition. The team finished at the top of the points table in the Elite Group E. Rajasthan won four out of five league matches to collect 16 points. Rajasthan’s only loss in the tournament came against Services by 16 runs in their last group match.

Karnataka, on the other hand, formed a part of the Elite Group B. The team came second despite having the same number of victories i.e three as the tabler-toppers Tamil Nadu due to low net run rate. Just like Rajasthan, Karnataka also concluded their group games on a dismal note. The team suffered a defeat against Bengal by four wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Karnataka and Rajasthan; here is everything you need to know:

>KAR vs RJS Telecast

KAR vs RJS match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

>KAR vs RJS Live Streaming

KAR vs RJS match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>KAR vs RJS Match Details

The KAR vs RJS match will be played at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur at 9:00 AM IST on December 19, Sunday.

>KAR vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Manish Pandey

Advertisement

>Vice-captain: Devdutt Padikkal

>Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs RJS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Manender Singh

>Batters: Manish Pandey, Abhijeet Tomar, Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Rohan Kadam

>Allrounders: Jagadeesha Suchith, Mahipal Lomror

>Bowlers: Aniket Choudhary, Shubham Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

>KAR vs RJS Probable XIs

>Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, KC Cariappa, Prateek Jain

>Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Manender Narender Singh (wk), Mahipal Lomror. Deepak Hooda, Shiva Chauhan, Aniket Choudhary, Shubham Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here