KAR vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match, November 16, 01:00 PM IST

>KAR vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 2nd Pre-quarterfinal match between Karnataka and Saurashtra: Karnataka will lock horns with Saurashtra in the second pre-quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, at 01:00 PM IST on Tuesday, November 16.

The Manish Pandey -led Karnataka side registered four wins out of their five games in the tournament to finish second in Elite Group B points table. Meanwhile, opponents Saurashtra led by Jaydev Unadkat have the same win loss record out of their five group games. The team finished second in Elite Group E at the end of the previous round.

However, both sides head into this crucial encounter on the back of contrasting results in their last respective matches. Karnataka lost their previous game against Bengal by seven wickets, while Saurashtra got better of Delhi by 13 runs.

Although Karnataka have won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy twice in the last three editions, but Saurashtra have momentum on their side. It remains to be seen which team comes on top in Tuesday’s crucial encounter.

Ahead of the match between Karnataka and Saurashtra; here is everything you need to know:

>KAR vs SAU Telecast

The Karnataka vs Saurashtra game will telecast on Star Sports - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD channels in India.

>KAR vs SAU Live Streaming

The match between Karnataka and Saurashtra will be streamed live on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

>KAR vs SAU Match Details

Karnataka will go up against Saurashtra at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, at 01:00 PM IST on Tuesday, November 16.

>KAR vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Sheldon Jackson

>Vice-Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham

Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeeper: Sheldon Jackson

>Batters: A V Vasavada, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal

>All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vijaykumar Vyshak

>Bowlers: Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, K C Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna

>KAR vs SAU Probable XIs:

>Karnataka: Devdutt Padikkal, Aniruddha, BR Sharath (WK), Manish Pandey (C), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Jagadeesa Sucith, K C Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Krishnappa Gowtham

>Saurashtra: Himalaya B, A V Vasavada, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (C), D A Jadeja, K D Patel, Chetan Sakariya

