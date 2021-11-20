>KAR vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Karnataka and Vidarbha: Karnataka will go up against Vidarbha in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The two teams will be battling it out against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 1:00 PM IST on November 20, Saturday. Both the teams fought a difficult battle to reach the top four and they are expected to deliver a similar performance in the semi-final to inch a step closer to glory.

Karnataka formed a part of Elite Group B. The team finished at second place after winning four out of their five league matches. Karnataka made a place in the semi-final after winning a nail-biting quarter-final against Bengal. Karnataka scripted victory against Bengal in the Super Over courtesy of Karun Nair.

Vidarbha, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game in the T20 extravaganza. Vidarbha won all their five games to finish at the top inf the Plate group. The same was followed by the team Outclassing Rajasthan in the quarter-final by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Karnataka and Vidarbha; here is everything you need to know:

>KAR vs VID Telecast

The Karnataka vs Vidarbha match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

>KAR vs VID Live Streaming

The match between Karnataka and Vidarbha will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>KAR vs VID Match Details

The upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Karnataka playing against Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 1:00 PM IST on November 20, Saturday.

>KAR vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ganesh Satish

Vice-Captain- Manish Pandey

>Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sharath BR

Batters: Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma, Ganesh Satish

All-rounders: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Atharva Taide, Vidyadhar Patil

Bowlers: KC Cariappa, Yash Thakur, Jagadeesha Suchith

>KAR vs VID Probable XIs:

Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, Sharath BR (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, KC Cariappa, Vidyadhar Patil, Darshan MB, Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi

Vidarbha: Darshan Nalkande, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Shubham Dubey, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Ganesh Satish, Apoorv Wankhade

