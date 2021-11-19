Karnataka Women vs Railways Women Dream11, KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Latest Update, KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Win, KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 App, KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 2021, KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Live Streaming

KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match between Karnataka Women and Railways Women:

The final of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy will feature Karnataka Women playing against Railways Women. The high-octane clash is scheduled to be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 20, Saturday, at 9:00 am IST.

Railways Women enjoyed a blistering ride during the league stage of the competition. The team finished in second place in the Elite Group C table after winning four out of five fixtures. The semi-final between Railways Women and Bengal Women was washed out due to rain. Railways qualified for the final ahead of Bengal due to a better performance in the league stage.

Karnataka Women, on the other hand, are unbeatable in the competition so far. The team is coming into the final after winning all their league matches. Karnataka scripted victory in their four group encounter to finish at the top of the Elite Group E table. Just like Railways, Karnataka also qualified for the final due to a better group performance as their semi-final against Punjab Women was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Karnataka Women and Railways Women; here is everything you need to know:

>KAR-W vs RAI-W Telecast

Karnataka Women vs Railways Women game will not be telecasted in India

>KAR-W vs RAI-W Live Streaming

The match between Karnataka Women and Railways Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>KAR-W vs RAI-W Match Details

Karnataka Women will play against Railways Women at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium at 09:00 AM IST on November 20, Saturday.

>KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sneh Rana

Vice-Captain- Mithali Raj

Suggested Playing XI for KAR-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nuzhat Parween, K Prathyoosha

Batters: Mithali Raj, Dayalan Hemalatha, D Vrinda, Veda Krishnamurthy

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Sahana Pawar

KAR-W vs RAI-W Probable XIs:

Karnataka Women: D Vrinda, G Divya, Monica C Patel, K Prathyoosha (W), C Prathyusha, Sahana Pawar, Niki Prasad, S R Patil, S Shubha, Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Chandu V

Railways Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Thirush Kamini, Nuzhat Parween(WK), Sneh Rana, Shweta Mane, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundathi Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj©

