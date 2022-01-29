Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match No. 4 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Both Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will hope for redemption as they take on each other in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. The two teams failed to make an impact in their respective first games of the tournament and got off to a dismal start.

Karachi Kings looked ordinary in the first match as they could score just 124 runs while batting first. Sharjeel Khan was the only player to show some intent with the willow as he scored 43 runs off 31 deliveries. Following a seven wicket-loss against Multan Sultans, Kings are languishing at the last place in the standings.

The wooden-spooners of the last season, Quetta Gladiators, continued their bowling woes in the 2022 edition as well. It was a below-average performance by the bowlers as they failed to defend a good score of 190 runs in 20 overs.

Gladiators lost their first game of the tournament against Peshwar Zalmi by five wickets. However, the team also has a lot of positives to take from the match. The opening duo of Will Smeed and Ahsan Ali made a mockery of Zalmi bowlers as they smacked 97 and 73 runs.

>When will the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE) start?

The fourth match of the PSL 2022 will be played on Saturday, January 29.

>Where will PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the National Stadium in Karachi.

>What time will the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE) begin?

The match will commence from 8:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE) match?

The match between Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Karachi Kings (KAR) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE) match?

Fans can live stream the action on the SonyLIV app and website.

>Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

KAR vs QUE, Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings probable playing XI: Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Babar Azam©, Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke(wk), Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran

KAR vs QUE, Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators probable playing XI: Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed©(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Ashir Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir

