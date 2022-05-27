'Karma': Fans on Twitter Thrash Riyan Parag For Dropping an Easy Catch of In-form Rajat Patidar

Rajasthan Royals cricketer Riyan Parag on Friday was in the crosshairs of cricket fans on social media, again. This time for dropping an easy catch of in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar during the second qualifier of IPL 2022. Patidar had scored a memorable century in the Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Fielding at backward point, Parag’s reverse cup attempt to gobble up a cut shot from Patidar in the final over of Powerplay came a cropper. The RCB batter was batting on 13.

Fans were quick to post their reactions to his dropped catch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parag was earlier criticised by Australia legend Matthew Hayden among others for his on-field antics. The RR youngster pretended putting the ball on the ground after taking a fine catch of Marcus Stoinis - it came right after his earlier attempt was declared as not out by the TV umpire who concluded the ball touched the ground before being caught.

“I have got some advice for you young man, cricket is very very long game and we all have very long memories. Never ever tempt fate because it comes around quickly," Hayden said in the commentary box.

He has also involved in a heated on-field exchange with RCB cricketers Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj after hitting a match-winning fifty against them. Harshal refused to shake his hand later on.

Meanwhile, Parag said RR have taken lessons from their defeat to GT in the first qualifier. “We learnt a lot from the last game. We have discussed a few changes. The team environment is really good. There has been good vibe from the team," he said before the start of the second qualifier on Friday.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here