Karnataka vs Meghalaya Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Last season’s runners-up Karnataka kicked off their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign on a positive note after clinching a comfortable 99-run victory against Maharashtra. However, Karnataka, in their next encounter, had to suffer a shocking defeat at the hands of Kerala. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will now be aiming to retain the winning momentum as they are all set to face Meghalaya on Friday.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali match between Karnataka and Meghalaya will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.

Karnataka, with four points from two matches, are currently placed in fourth position in the Elite Group.

Meghalaya, on the other hand, come into the fixture after conceding a humiliating 83-run defeat against Haryana. With four points from two matches, Meghalaya currently find themselves in the sixth spot in their Elite group.

Ahead of Friday’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Karnataka and Meghalaya; here is all you need to know:

What date Syed Mushtaq Ali match between Karnataka and Meghalaya will be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali match between Karnataka and Meghalaya will take place on October 14, Friday.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali match Karnataka vs Meghalaya be played?

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali match Karnataka vs Meghalaya begin?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali match between Karnataka and Meghalaya will begin at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Karnataka vs Meghalaya Syed Mushtaq Ali match?

Syed Mushtaq Ali matches will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Karnataka vs Meghalaya Syed Mushtaq Ali match?

Syed Mushtaq Ali matches will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Karnataka vs Meghalaya Possible Starting XI:

Karnataka Predicted Starting Line-up: Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal (c), LR Chethan, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vasuki Koushik

Meghalaya Predicted Starting Line-up: Raj Biswa, Kishan Lyngdoh, Chirag Khurana, Punit Bisht (c and wk), Larry Sangma, Rajesh Bishnoi, Yogesh Tiwari, Anish Charak, Dippu Sangma, Swarajeet Das, Abhishek Kumar

