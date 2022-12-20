Karnataka vs Puducherry Live Streaming and Dream 11: When and Where to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Karnataka vs Puducherry Live Streaming and Dream 11: Karnataka drew their first game of the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy against Services. BR Sharath and Nikin Jose laid the perfect foundation for Karnataka with the bat helping them mount 304 in the first innings.

Ravikumar Samarth made an impressive century in the second innings and Mayank Agarwal assisted him well with 73 runs from 100 balls. Services stood firm and churned out a draw after Karnataka put on an impressive display.

Puducherry on the other hand succumbed to a heavy loss against Chhattisgarh. Puducherry managed to restrict their opposition to an attainable target of 162 in their first innings. However, Puducherry crumbled under the pressure as Chattisgarh bowled them out for a meagre 32 runs.

This set Chattisgarh up for the perfect finale as the match already slipped from the grasp of Puducherry.

Ahead of the game between Karnataka and Puducherry; here is all that you need to know

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Karnataka (KAR) vs Puducherry (PUD) start?

The game will be conducted on December 20, Tuesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Karnataka (KAR) vs Puducherry (PUD) be played?

The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Karnataka (KAR) vs Puducherry (PUD) begin?

The match will begin at 09:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Karnataka (KAR) vs Puducherry (PUD) match?

The Karnataka (KAR) vs Puducherry (PUD) match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Karnataka (KAR) vs Puducherry (PUD) match?

The Karnataka (KAR) vs Puducherry (PUD) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

KAR vs PUD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ravikumar Samarth,

Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs PUD Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: BR Sharath, Arun Karthik

Batter: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Neyan Shyam Kangayan

All-rounders: Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham,

Bowlers: Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ronit More, Sagar Udeshi, Ankit Sharma

Karnataka vs Puducherry Possible Starting XI:

Karnataka probable playing XI: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Vishal Onat, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, BR Sharath, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Ronit More, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Puducherry probable playing XI: Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Mohit Mittan, Ankit Sharma, Paras Dogra, Jay Pande, Aravind Kothandapani, Arun Karthik, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Sagar Udeshi, Sridhar Ashwath, Raghu Sharma

