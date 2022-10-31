Karnataka vs Punjab Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

On Tuesday, the first quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will pit Mayank Agarwal’s Karnataka against a strong Punjab side at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Karnataka have a formidable unit. In the absence of one of their leading run scorers, Devdutt Padikkal, Karnataka’s batting will be centered on skipper Mayank and the veteran batter Manish Pandey. The bowling unit will be led by Krishnappa Gowtham and V. Koushik. Pacers Vyshak and Kaverappa, have also been quite impressive in the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Punjab have emerged as a strong force in the tournament under their vibrant skipper Mandeep Singh. They will rely on talented opener Abhishek Sharma and dashing wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, who is also the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, to carry the batting responsibilities. A massive win over Haryana in their last fixture would have given them some much-needed confidence.

Which state will advance to the semi-finals of the coveted tournament? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of Tuesday’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Karnataka and Punjab, here is all you need to know:

What date Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Karnataka and Punjab will be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Karnataka and Punjab will take place on November 1, Tuesday.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match Karnataka vs Punjab be played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Karnataka and Punjab will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match Karnataka vs Punjab begin?

Advertisement

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Karnataka and Punjab will begin at 11:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Karnataka vs Punjab Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match?

Karnataka vs Punjab Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Karnataka vs Punjab Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match?

Karnataka vs Punjab Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Advertisement

Karnataka vs Punjab Possible Starting XI:

Karnataka Predicted Starting Line-up: Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal (c), Abhinav Manohar, LR Chethan, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, V Koushik, M Venkatesh, Manoj Bhandage

Punjab Predicted Starting Line-up: Anmol Malhotra, Shubman Gill, Manpreet Singh (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Pukhraj Mann, Harpreet Brar, Baltej Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here