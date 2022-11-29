Karnataka vs Saurashtra Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy, November 30

Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra: Karnataka and Saurashtra will face off in the high-stakes semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 30. Mayank Agarwal-led Karnataka comfortably won their quarter-final against Punjab, courtesy of Ravikumar Samarth’s fine knock. Karnataka will hope that the prolific opener continues his rich vein of form against Saurashtra as well. It is also a great opportunity for Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey to get back on the radar of the national selectors by scoring heavily on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jaydev Unadkat and Co will be looking to be at the top of their game against this strong Karnataka side. Jaydev Unadkat himself will be a key player for Saurashtra. They will also have to contend with Karnataka’s Vidhwath Kaverappa, who has taken 16 wickets in seven matches so far.

Ahead of the semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra be played?

The semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra will be played on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra be played?

The semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra begin?

The semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra will begin at 9:00 am IST on November 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra?

The semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra?

The semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KAR vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Vice-Captain: Jaydev Unadkat

Suggested Playing XI for KAR vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harvik Desai

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Samarth Vyas, Nikin Jose

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, V Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa

KAR vs SAU Predicted Playing XI:

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, BR Sharath, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Vidwath Kaverappa, V Koushik

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, D Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya

