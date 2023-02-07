Karnataka topped the Elite Group C with 35 points from seven games, winning four during that period. They have been a dominant force in the Ranji Trophy this campaign. They bulldozed past Uttarakhand in the quarter-finals, winning by 281 runs and an innings to spare. Muralidhara Venkatesh led the bowling department taking five wickets in the first innings. Shreyas Gopal played an impressive 161-run knock, earning him the player of the match award.

Saurashtra had a much closer encounter with Punjab in their quarter-final clash. With the match even poised for a great deal, Parth Bhut’s five-wicket haul in the final innings helped turn things in Saurashtra’s favour. He also contributed with the bat scoring a century in the first innings. His exploits formed a crucial part, for which he was awarded the player of the match award.

Advertisement

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known to be friendlier to the spinners as compared to the pacers. The batters would, however, look to make full use of the good batting conditions in the initial days. Considering these elements, the winning captain would be wise to bat first.

Ahead of the match between Karnataka and Saurashtra, here is all you need to know:

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semifinal match Karnataka vs Saurashtra start?

The game will get underway from February 8, Wednesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semifinal match Karnataka vs Saurashtra be played?

The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Karnataka vs Saurashtra begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the Karnataka vs Saurashtra match?

The Karnataka vs Saurashtra match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Karnataka vs Saurashtra match?

Karnataka vs Saurashtra match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra predicted lineups

Karnataka Probable playing XI: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Sharath BR (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Saurashtra probable playing XI: Harvik Desai (wk), Snell Patel, Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada (c), Prerak Mankad, Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

Get the latest Cricket News here