KAS vs AMA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Karwan Strikers and Al Moharb The Warriors: Karwan Strikers and Al Moharb The Warriors with play against each other in the upcoming match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on April 26, Monday.

Karwan Strikers were out of form in their first game against The Vision Shipping. Despite scoring 126 runs in their 10 overs, the team suffered a loss by six wickets. Jahandad Khan was the hero of the game as he scored 48 runs off just 20 balls. The bowlers couldn’t continue the momentum and failed to defend the total.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Coming to Al Moharb The Warriors, they are at the top of the Pool B points table. They hammered Dubai Aviators in their opening game by six runs. Asfandyar Khan was the hero of the game with a knock of 51 runs.

Ahead of the match between Karwan Strikers and Al Moharb The Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

KAS vs AMA Telecast

Karwan Strikers vs Al Moharb The Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

KAS vs AMA Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KAS vs AMA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 1:30 AM IST on April 26, Thursday.

KAS vs AMA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rehman Gul

Vice-Captain - Aryan Lakra

Suggested Playing XI for KAS vs AMA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Sheraz Khan

Batters: Fayyaz Ahmed, Asfandyar Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Rehman Gul, Fahad Nawaz

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Ikram Janjua

Bowlers: Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Mudassar, Niaz Khan

KAS vs AMA Probable XIs:

Karwan Strikers: Sagar Kalyan, Babar Iqbal (C), Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Asif Hayat, Fahad Nawaz, Nadir Hussain, Moazzam Hayat, Muhammad Mudassar, Niaz Khan, Hafeez Ur Rehman

Al Moharb The Warriors: Naqash Basharat, Saqib Khan, Sheraz Khan (wk), Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Asfandyar Khan, Abdul Qabiz, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ikram Janjua, Imran Afridi Khan, Rehman Gul, Saqib Rehman

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here