KAS vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, April 14, 1:15 AM IST

KAS vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Karwan Strikers and Brother Gas: In the second quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Karwan Strikers will face Brother Gas. The two teams will play against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, April 14.

The last encounter between the two sides saw Strikers beating Brother Gas by three runs. Karwan posted 131 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs as Jahandad Khan scored not out 31 runs. Chasing the total, Brother Gas ended up with only 128 runs.

Overall, Karwan Strikers are playing quite well. They have won all three games to occupy the top position in the Pool-Cross standings.

Brother Gas, on the other hand, ended at the second place in Pool-Cross with two wins and one loss.

Ahead of the match between Karwan Strikers and Brother Gas; here is everything you need to know:

KAS vs BG Telecast

Karwan Strikers vs Brother Gas game will not be telecast in India.

KAS vs BG Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KAS vs BG Match Details

The 27th match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 01:15 AM IST on April 14, Thursday.

KAS vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Fahad Nawaz

Vice-Captain: Umer Farooq

Suggested Playing XI for KAS vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Fahad Nawaz, Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed

Allrounders: Ameer Hamza, Umer Farooq, Aryan Lakra, Jiju Janardhanan

Bowlers: Mohammad Azhar, Babar Iqbal, Hafeez Ur Rehman

KAS vs BG Probable XIs

Karwan Strikers: Ameer Hamza, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Babar Iqbal (C), Akif Raja, Niaz Khan, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Furqan Khalil (WK), Nadir Hussain

Brother Gas: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Jiju Janardhanan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Waseem (c), Tanvir Javed, Zahid Ali, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Afzal, Umer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar, Saqib Manshad

