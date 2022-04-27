KAS vs DUA Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 27, 11:30 PM IST

KAS vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Karwan Strikers and Dubai Aviators: Dubai Aviators will be bidding to open their account in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League as they will take on Karwan Strikers on Wednesday. The high-profile match will be conducted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on April 27 from 11:30 PM IST.

Karwan Strikers made a forgettable start to the T10 Championship as they were beaten by The Vision Shipping by six wickets. Strikers came up with an improved performance in their next game as they defeated Al Moharb Academy by 32 runs. The team will hope to continue the momentum on Wednesday as well to climb to the top position from second place in the Pool B standings.

Dubai Aviators, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have lost both their league games. The team needs to be better with the ball as in their last two games they gave away 125 and 140 runs in their allotted ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Karwan Strikers and Dubai Aviators, here is everything you need to know:

KAS vs DUA Telecast

Karwan Strikers vs Dubai Aviators game will not be telecast in India

KAS vs DUA Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KAS vs DUA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on April 27, Wednesday.

KAS vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Niaz Khan

Vice-Captain: Ridge Menzes

Suggested Playing XI for KAS vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Furqan Khalil, Mohammed Shihan Faris

Batters: Fahad Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Ridge Menzes

All-rounders: Ammad Jawaid, Sourav Shah

Bowlers: Danial Baloch, Saraansh Jain, Niaz Khan

KAS vs DUA Probable XIs

Karwan Strikers: Niaz Khan, Babar Iqbal (c), Ameer Hamza, Fahad Nawaz, Fayyaz Ahmed, Jahandad Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Mudassar, Furqan Khalil (wk), Hafeez ur Rehman

Dubai Aviators: Muhammad Naeem-III, Waqar Hussain, Ridge Menzes, Saad Jawaid, Saraansh Jain, Kapil Mulchandani, Sagheer Hussain-I, Sourav Shah, Ammad Jawaid, Mohammed Shihan Faris, Danial Baloch

