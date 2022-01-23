KAS vs MGM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Karwan Strikers and MGM Cricket Club:The 20th fixture of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be hosted between Karwan Strikers and MGM Cricket Club at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The game will be played between the two sides at 06:00 PM IST on January 23, Sunday.

Karwan Strikers need to improve their game in the tournament to qualify for the playoffs. The franchise has won just one of their three league matches and is occupying fifth place in the standings. Strikers were beaten by Interglobe Marine in their last match by three wickets.

MGM Cricket Club, on the other hand, have done a decent job by winning two and losing as many games. MGM are third with four points to their name. The team also lost its last game Karwan Blues by 38 runs. Though they are doing well in the tournament, MGM Cricket Club will hope to be more consistent.

>Ahead of the match between Karwan Strikers and MGM Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

>KAS vs MGM Telecast

KAS vs MGM match will not be telecasted in India.

>KAS vs MGM Live Streaming

Karwan Strikers vs MGM Cricket Club game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>KAS vs MGM Match Details

Karwan Strikers vs MGM Cricket Club contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 06:00 PM IST on January 23, Sunday.

>KAS vs MGM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ansar Khan

Vice-Captain- Aryan Lakra

>Suggested Playing XI for KAS vs MGM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra

Batters: Ansar Khan, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Waqas Ali

All-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Adeel Malik

Bowlers: Danish Qureshi, Nawab Khan, Hafeez Ur Rehman

>KAS vs MGM Probable XIs:

Karwan Strikers: Waqas Ahmed, Kashif Daud, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, Sabir Rao, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Raja Akifullah Khan

MGM Cricket Club: Malik Ghulam Mustafa, Muhamad Hafiz Kaleem, Ansar Khan (c), Waqas Ali, Mayank Chowdary, Adeel Malik, Harshit Kaushik, Danish Qureshi, Nawab Khan, Niaz Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk)

