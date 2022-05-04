'Keep Enjoying Your Game if You Ever Lose That, it Doesn’t Come Back': Rohit Sharma's Golden Advice to Tilak Varma

IPL 2022 has not been an ideal season for Mumbai Indians as they have won just one match out of 9 so far but they have found another emerging batting sensation in Tilak Varma. The Indian Premier League has opened doors for several young players to make it big on the international stage and Mumbai Indians have played a key role in that by scouting talents like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

19-year-old Varma has been a consistent performer for MI this season with 307 runs in 9 matches at an average of 43.86. The southpaw has already impressed many with his batting skills in the debut season and become a regular starter in MI’s line-up.

Advertisement

Varma, who was picked by Mumbai for INR 1.7 crore, received his maiden cap from skipper Rohit Sharma whom he always admired.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The southpaw revealed an important piece of advice he received from the Mumbai Indians captain as he asked the youngster to enjoy the game.

“I always liked Rohit bhai, so getting the cap from him really pumped me up and gave me confidence," Varma said. “He keeps telling me that I shouldn’t take pressure in any situation, and says, ‘The way you enjoy and play, keep enjoying your game that way. You’re young, this is the time to enjoy it. If you ever lose that, it doesn’t come back. So the more you enjoy yourself and play, positive things will come to you. If you feel sad today, feel the pressure, and the match doesn’t go well, you won’t have the time to go back to a good space. So enjoy yourself. Bad days will come; good days will also come," Varma said.

Varma said that Rohit advised him not to change anything despite the team is failing to get the desired results.

Advertisement

“Right now, Mumbai Indians are having a bit of a down phase. We’re playing well, but due to small errors, we’re losing matches. So even now he tells me that I’m doing really well and I don’t need to change anything. ‘These things happen, and we will come back, you’re doing well, so keep enjoying yourself.’ He always tells me this, and it feels very nice," he added.

The 19-year-old further said that his skipper’s words have helped him a lot and it will stay with him for life.

Advertisement

“He has told me to always enjoy myself and that is something I remember always. It will stay with me for my life in general too. And it is working too. If I’ve started well, it’s because of that," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here