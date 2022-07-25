Shikhar Dhawan & Co Have Jubilant Dressing Room Celebration After India's Series Win, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan led a crazy celebration after his side scripted a remarkable two-wicket victory in the second match against West Indies to seal the series. And after the sensational triumph, Indian cricketers were seen taking part in a wild celebration in the dressing room. Skipper Dhawan also shared a video of the Indian team’s dressing room celebration on Twitter.

“Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence win championship! Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! #IndvsWI," Dhawan wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

The tweet garnered more than 20 thousand likes as Indian cricket fans expressed their joy and delight in the comments section.

“You are true leader after Ganguly…Keep rocking Gabbar…Clean them in third One Day Match too…do not forget, Continue five batters in top order…Shikhar, Shubman, Shreyas, Surya, and Sanju," wrote one Twitter user.

Another Indian cricket fan regarded Dhawan as India’s greatest player in ODIs. “You are a very good player, from IPL to playing in every format, it is amazing. In ODIs, you are the greatest player of the format, even though you are not being given chances. But now you have given your answer to the selectors," the post was captioned.

One follower of the game had a suggestion for the Indian team management. “Try to Play Sanju at four and SKY at five. SKY is a good finisher," wrote one social media user.

Advertisement

“Congratulations Shikhar Dhawan- young team is doing great. Making India proud! Thanks in no small measure to your personal example! Well done indeed," was another Twitter user’s reaction.

Advertisement

One cricket fan opined that the current Indian team have been successful to revive the 50-overs format. “You guys revived the ODI cricket again. Perfect punch to them who write off this format. ODIs are love. Well done skipper," the post was captioned.

Coming back to the second ODI, batting first, West Indies registered a solid total of 311/6 in 50 overs. Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets in the game.

Axar Patel, during India’s run chase, played a stunning knock to help the Men in Blue in scoring the winning runs with two balls remaining. Axar played a blistering knock of 35-ball 64 as India clinched the penultimate ODI by two wickets.

The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here