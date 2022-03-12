'Keep Your Questions Unbiased': Babar Azam Unimpressed With Journalist's Query Over Pakistan Batters

After the first Test ended in a dull draw, Pakistan and Australia are squaring off in the second of the historic three-match Test series at the National Stadium in Karachi from today. The nature of the pitch at Rawalpindi drew a lot of attention and criticism, as it hardly had any assistance for the bowlers who managed to pick just 14 wickets across five days.

Ahead of the second match of the ongoing bilateral series, Pakistan captain Babar Azam addressed the media about his team’s preparations for the all-important second game. While he backed his players to thrive against Australia, the he didn’t look amused over a query from a journalist.

During the media interaction, a journalist asked Azam how his batters will respond if Australian bowlers dominate the second Test and put the hosts in trouble. The 27-year-old came up with a strong response showing faith in his players and is confident of doing well.

“Hoga to kuch bhi nahi, ye sochne se hota hai ki aap kis mindset se jate ho (Nothing will happen, the performance depends upon your mindset)," Azam retorted.

“You can’t just claim that Australians will dominate us. Keep your questions balanced and unbiased," the skipper schooled the journalist.

He also downplayed the pitch controversy and stated that his team dominated the visitors for most parts of the first Test at Rawalpindi. “Definitely, I think the way we dominated and we also picked up 10 wickets," he explained.

“Pakistan batters dominated Australians in the first Test. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq scored back-to-back hundreds. Our senior pro, Azhar Ali, also batted well, and we got a lot of momentum," he added.

The swashbuckling batter further said that his team needs to absorb pressure in case Australia gain command in the second Test.

Meanwhile, both sides will be looking to make a significant mark and take a lead in the Karachi Test.

