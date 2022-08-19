'Keeping it Very-very Simple And Not Complicate Things Too Much': Rohit Sharma on His Captaincy Approach

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has opened up on his captaincy style and said he doesn’t like to complicate things too much. Rohit took over the captaincy charge from Virat Kohli last year in white-ball formats and later he was also named Test captain this year. The Men in Blue are going through a transition phase in recent times under Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid, they are trying to embrace a fearless approach in the T20 format.

Asia Cup 2022 is going to be the first big challenge for Rohit as the permanent captain of Indian team. He won the tournament as a stand-in skipper in 2018, however, this time the stakes are high as it will be a perfect tune-up for India ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Rohit has been the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League history by guiding Mumbai Indians to record five trophies. His captaincy record for India is also commendable as many call him a tactical brain.

The 34-year-old said that he tries to give his players freedom and gives a clear message to them about what is expected of them on the field.

“What I have done over the years with the Mumbai Indians franchise and also the time that I have led India, it’s just keeping it very-very simple and not complicate things too much. Making sure that… Whatever I have spoken of before about giving the guys that freedom. Making them understand what their role is. That is what I will be expecting of myself, that’s what I want to do for the team, for the players to make sure there is no confusion," said Rohit in a video posted by Star Sports on Twitter.

The swashbuckling opener said that playing in a high-profile tournament like Asia Cup it’s important that players don’t have any confusion in their minds and that’s why he tries to keep things simple.

“That (confusion) is the last thing you want, especially when you are playing a high-profile tournament. We want to make sure all of that is taken care of and that’s where my role becomes very, very crucial along with Rahul (Dravid) bhai. We will try and keep our focus on that. But for me, It’s very simple. I try and keep things literally very, very simple," added Rohit.

