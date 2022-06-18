KEN vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CWC One-Day Challenge League B match between Kenya and Bermuda: In the third match of the CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Kenya will be having a go at Bermuda. The two teams will be playing at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on June 18, Saturday.

Kenya are a better team as compared to Bermuda and thus they will start the Saturday game as favourites. The team hasn’t played the 50-over format in a long time and thus the players can take some time to find their rhythm. Kenya last featured in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers in November. The team did well in the league by winning four of six league games.

Coming to Bermuda, they will be playing their first match of this year on Saturday. Their last international outing came in November during the ICC T20 World Cup America Qualifiers. Bermuda ended up in third place in the competition with four wins and two losses.

Ahead of the match between the Kenya and Bermuda, here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs BER Telecast

Kenya vs Bermuda game will not be telecast in India

KEN vs BER Live Streaming

The KEN vs BER fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KEN vs BER Match Details

Kenya and Bermuda will play against each other at the Kyambogo Cricket Oval, Kampala, Uganda at 12:30 PM IST on June 18, Saturday.

KEN vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shem Ngoche

Vice-Captain - Alex Obanda

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs BER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Karim

Batters: Rakep Patel, Dennico Hollis, Nelson Odhiambo

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, Kamau Leverock, Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya

Bowlers: Emmanuel Bundi, Dalin Richardson, Zeko Burgess

KEN vs BER2 Probable XIs:

Kenya: Nelson Odhiambo, Irfan Karim, Alex Obanda, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno, Tanzeel Sheikh, Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi

Bermuda: Dennico Hollis, Steven Bremar, Najiyah Raynor, Jabari Darrell, Dominic Sabir, Dalin Richardson, Zeko Burgess, Cameron Jeffers, Jamar Stovel, Amari Ebbin, Kamau Leverock

