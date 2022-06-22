KEN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CWC One-Day Challenge League B match between Kenya and Italy:

In the eighth match of the CWC One-Day Challenge League B, Kenya will be having a go at Italy. The two teams will be playing at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on June 23, Thursday. Both Kenya and Italy need to buckle up to leave an impact in the tournament.

Kenya are having a torrid ride with just two wins to their name from seven league matches. Their last defeat came against Jersey by a massive 96 runs as they ended up with 179 runs while chasing 276 in their 50 overs. Rakep Patel was the only batter who looked in form as he played a sensational knock of 86 runs. However, his efforts went in vain due to the lack of support from other Kenya batters.

Advertisement

Coming to Italy, they have also won just league games so far. The team is currently on a two-match losing streak after losing against Hong Kong and Jersey by 58 and 88 runs. Both the matches saw batting collapse as Italy scored only 225 and 135 runs while batting second.

Ahead of the match between the Kenya and Italy, here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs ITA Telecast

Kenya vs Italy game will not be telecast in India

Advertisement

KEN vs ITA Live Streaming

The KEN vs ITA fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KEN vs ITA Match Details

Kenya and Italy will play against each other at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala at 12:30 PM IST on June 23, Thursday.

KEN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rakep Patel

Vice-Captain - Alex Obanda

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Karim, Manpreet Singh

Batters: Rakep Patel, Gian Meade, Nelson Odhiambo

All-rounders: Shem Ngoche, Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya

Bowlers: Emmanuel Bundi, Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage

KEN vs ITA2 Probable XIs:

Kenya: Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Irfan Karim, Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Tanzeel Sheikh, Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno

Italy: Nicholas Maiolo, Manpreet Singh, Bentota Perera, Gian Meade, Amir Sharif, Jamie Grassi, Sukhwinder Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando, Nikolai Smith, Crishan Kalugamage

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here