KEN vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction: Kenya vs Jersey Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday's (June 20) CWC One-Day Challenge League B KEN vs JER match, June 20, Lugogo Stadium, Kampala, Uganda 12:30 pm IST

KEN vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s (June 20) CWC One-Day Challenge League B match 4 between Kenya and Jersey

Fifth-placed Kenya are set to take on third-placed Jersey in the ICC Men’s CWC One-Day Challenge League B on Monday (June 20). The match between Kenya and Jersey is scheduled to be played at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Kenya have so far played five matches and managed to win just one game. They have till now endured three defeats. Kenya currently have three points in their kitty.

Jersey, on the other hand, come into the fixture after clinching a 62-run victory against league leaders Uganda. Batting first, Jersey posted a total of255/6 in 50 overs. In reply, Uganda were bundled out for a mere total of 193 in 45.2 overs.

Jersey, have so far won three matches after playing five games in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Kenya and Jersey here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs JER Telecast

The match between Kenya and Jersey will not be telecast in India.

KEN vs JER Live Streaming

The match between Kenya and Jersey will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Kenya vs Jersey Match Details

The KEN vs JER match will be played at the Lugogo Stadium, Kampala in Uganda on Monday, June 20, at 12:30 pm IST.

KEN vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Julius Sumerauer

Vice-Captain: Dominic Blampied

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jake Dunford

Batsmen: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson

All-rounders: Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Shem Ngoche

Bowlers: Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel

Kenya vs Jersey possible Starting XI:

Kenya Predicted Starting Line-up: Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wicketkeeper), Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhimabo, Collins Obuya, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel

Jersey Predicted Starting Line-up: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jeener, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Charles Prechard, Elliot Miles, Jake Dunford (wickektkeeper)

