KEN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th T20I match between Kenya and Nepal: An exciting cricket contest is on cards as Kenya will be squaring off against Nepal in the last T20 International of the five-match series. Both the teams have given a tough fight to each other as the series is leveled at 2-2.

Nepal restricted Kenya to a score of 130 runs in the first match to cruise to a victory by five wickets. The host were quick to redeem themselves in the second game. The third match again saw domination by Nepal as they scored a four-wicket win. In the fourth T20 International, Kenya leveled the scores.

The team didn’t do much well in the first innings as they scored 101 runs in their 20 overs. Lucas Oluoch was the top run-getter with 33 runs. However, Kenya bowlers breathed fire as they restricted the visitors to 94 runs. Nepal’s Rohit Paudel looked in the grove with a knock of 47 runs, but he emerged as the lone warrior for his team.

Ahead of the match between Kenya and Nepal, here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs NEP Telecast

Kenya vs Nepal game will not be telecast in India

KEN vs NEP Live Streaming

The Fancode app and website will stream the game live.

KEN vs NEP Match Details

KEN vs NEP match will be conducted at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi at 3:30 PM IST on August 30, Tuesday.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shem Ngoche

Vice-Captain - Sandeep Lamichhane

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Collins Obuya, Sachin Bhudia, Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel

All-rounders: Rakep Patel, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Pawan Sarraf

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Shem Ngoche

KEN vs NEP Probable XIs:

Kenya: Nehemiah Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel, Eugene Ochieng, Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim(wk), Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Alex Obanda

Nepal: Pawan Sarraf, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Basir Ahamad, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Aadil Ansari, Karan KC

