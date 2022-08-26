KEN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Kenya and Nepal: Kenya need to bounce back when they face Nepal in the second T20 International of the five-match series. Nepal cruised to a five-wicket victory in the first game and are now leading the series by 1-0.

Put to bat first, Kenya succumbed to poor performance. The team scored just 130 runs despite good efforts by the wicketkeeper-batter Irfan Karim. Sompal Kami was the pick of the bowler for Nepal with three wickets under his belt while the skipper Sandeep Lamichhane also took two wickets.

In the chase, Nepal faced some trouble as they lost their first wicket within two overs. However, the team was quick to get back on track. Dipendra Singh was the top run-scorer for the visiting team with 33 runs off 24 balls.

Nepal will be now hoping to continue the good performance to go one more step ahead in the series. Kenya, on the other hand, need to find their batting rhythm to make a comeback.

Ahead of the match between Kenya and Nepal, here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs NEP Telecast

Kenya vs Nepal game will not be telecast in India.

KEN vs NEP Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

KEN vs NEP Match Details

KEN vs NEP match will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi at 3:30 PM IST on August 26, Friday.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aarif Sheikh

Vice-Captain - Sachin Bhudia

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aasif Sheikh, Irfan Karim

Batters: Sachin Bhudia, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel

Bowlers: Sompal Kami, Vraj Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane

KEN vs NEP Probable XIs:

Kenya: Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim(w), Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche(c), Lucas Oluoch, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno

Nepal: Bibek Yadav, Aasif Sheikh(w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aasif Sheikh, Aadil Ansari, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Pawan Sarraf, Sompal Kami, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC

