KEN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 4th T20I match, August 29, 3:30 PM IST

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th T20I match between Kenya and Nepal: Kenya will have the last chance to save the series when they will lock horns with Nepal in the fourth T20 International. Nepal is currently leading the five-match series by 2-1 and they need only one more victory to take the trophy home.

The third T20 International between the two sides saw Nepal cruising to a four-wicket win. The batters were exceptionally well in the game as they chased the target of 157 runs within 19.3 overs. Gyanendra Malla was the top performer for his side, with a knock of 46 runs.

Coming to Kenya, the batters, namely Rakep Patel and Irfan Karim, did a fabulous job by scoring 73 and 55 runs, respectively. However, the team needs to do better when it comes to bowling.

Ahead of the match between Kenya and Nepal, here is everything you need to know:

KEN vs NEP Telecast

Kenya vs Nepal game will not be telecast in India

KEN vs NEP Live Streaming

The Fancode app and website will stream the game live.

KEN vs NEP Match Details

KEN vs NEP match will be conducted at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi at 3:30 PM IST on August 29, Monday.

KEN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aadil Ansari

Vice-Captain - Sachin Bhudia

Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Karim, Aasif Sheikh

Batters: Collins Obuya, Sachin Bhudia, Aarif Sheikh

All-rounders: Rakep Patel, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Aadil Ansari

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Vraj Patel.

KEN vs NEP Probable XIs:

Kenya: Eugene Ochieng, Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim(wk), Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Lucas Oluoch, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche(c)

Nepal: Basir Ahamad, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Pawan Sarraf, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, Aadil Ansari, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here