KEN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Kenya vs Nepal, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KEN vs NEP T20I series, Third match, August 28, Nairobi, 3:30 pm IST

KEN VS NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KEN VS NEP T20I series third match between Kenya vs Nepal: Kenya has stormed back into the T20I series after going down in the first match against Nepal. The five-match series is currently at 1-1, and both sides will be eyeing to take the lead in the third encounter on Sunday, August 28.

After a substandard performance in the first match, the hosts Kenya churned out a win against a fairly stronger Nepal side. Batting first, the Irfan Karim-led side managed to post 139 runs on the board thanks to a fighting 35-run knock from Rakep Patel. None of the other batters managed to stay long at the crease.

Initially, it seemed like Nepal would run away with a comfortable win but once the two openers returned to the pavilion, the entire batting unit fell like a deck of cards. A combined effort from the Kenyan bowlers resulted in Nepal being bowled out for just 114 runs.

Kenya would now want to consolidate on their victory and take the lead in the series. However, it won’t be easy as Nepal would leave no stone unturned to take home the series.

Ahead of the match between Kenya vs Nepal; here is everything you need to know:

KEN VS NEP Telecast

The match between Kenya and Nepal will not be broadcast in India.

KEN VS NEP Live Streaming

The match between Kenya and Nepal will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

KEN VS NEP Match Details

The KEN vs NEP match will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Sunday, August 28, at 3:30 pm IST.

KEN VS NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Emmanuel Bundi

Vice-Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Suggested Playing XI for KEN VS NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Karan KC, Sukhdeep Singh

Batsmen: Arjun Saud, Alex Obanda, Rakep Patel

All-rounders: Emmanuel Bundi, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Aadil Ansari

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel

Kenya vs Nepal Possible Starting XI:

Kenya predicted starting lineup: Irfan Karim (c), Alex Obanda, Rakep Patel, Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi, Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno

Nepal predicted starting line-up: Arjun Saud, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Gyanendra Malla, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC (wk), Aadil Ansari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Kishore Mahato, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Jitendra Mukhiya

