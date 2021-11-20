>KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Kenya and Nigeria: Nigeria will square off against Kenya for the second time during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021on November 20, Saturday at 012:45 PM IST at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City. The first encounter between the two sides was won by Kenya as they easily chased the target of 131 runs in just 13.4 overs.

Batting first, Nigeria could score only 130 runs. Sesan Adedeji was the highest run-getter for his team with 46 runs while NN Odhianambo led the attack for Kenya with two wickets to his name. Chasing 131 runs, Kenya comfortably won by eight wickets as Alex Obanda slammed a century.

Overall, Kenya are atop the standings with three victories from four league matches. Nigeria, on the other hand, are reeling at the last place with no victory to their credit so far.

Ahead of the match between Kenya and Nigeria; here is everything you need to know:

>KEN vs NIG Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Kenya vs Nigeria game in India.

>KEN vs NIG Live Streaming

Kenya vs Nigeria match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>KEN vs NIG Match Details

Kenya will face Nigeria at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City at 12:45 PM IST on November 20, Saturday.

>KEN vs NIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shem Ngoche

Vice-Captain- Peter Aho

>Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs NIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Karim

Batters: Alex Obanda, Ademola Onikoyi, Prosper Useni

All-rounders: Peter Aho, Shem Ngoche, Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Okpe

Bowlers: Nehemiah Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno, Sylvester Okpe

>KEN vs NIG Probable XIs:

Kenya: Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche©, Eugene Ochieng, Rakep Patel, Alex Obanda, Elijah Otieno, Irfan Karim(wk), Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Rushab Patel, Gurdeep Singh

Nigeria: Sylvester Okpe©, Sesan Adedeji, Peter Aho, Daniel Gim, Isaac Okpe, Ademola Onikoyi, Joshua Ayannike, Samuel Mba, Prosper Useni, Ashmit Shreshta(wk), Ridwan Abdulkareem

