>KEN vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 Africa Qualifier Qualifier between Kenya and Uganda: A spot for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is up for grabs as four African countries go head to head in Kigali as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier gets underway on Wednesday, November 17. The four-day tournament, which ends on November 20, has attracted four countries namely Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria and Kenya. The matches don’t allow many mistakes on the road to the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia as there are four teams in the group, and the winner will qualify for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

The second match of the qualifier series will see Kenya kickstart their campaign against Uganda on Wednesday at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, in Kigali City, Rwanda. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 12:45 PM IST.

Kenya is currently placed at the 29th rank on the ICC Men’s T20I rankings and they have managed to win two of their recent five T20I matches. Whereas, Uganda is currently placed two spots above at 27th on the rankings, they won all their recent five T20I games.

The two teams have good players in their ranks and have an equal opportunity to win the match, making it an exciting game of cricket.

>Ahead of the match between Kenya and Uganda; here is everything you need to know:

>KEN vs UGA Telecast

The Kenya vs Uganda game will not be telecast in India.

>KEN vs UGA Live Streaming

Fans can livestream the action on FanCode app and website.

>KEN vs UGA Match Details

The all-important Qualifier between the two sides will be played on Wednesday, November 17, at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali City, Rwanda. The game is scheduled to start at 12:45 PM IST.

>KEN vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Dinesh Nakrani

>Vice-captain: Shem Ngoche

>Suggested Playing XI for KEN vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Irfan Karim

>Batters: Collins Obuya, Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi

>Allrounders: Dinesh Nakrani, Shem Ngoche, Riazat Ali Shah

>Bowlers: Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel, Henry Ssenyondo, Richard Agamire

>KEN vs UGA Probable XIs

>Kenya: Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Rushab Patel, Irfan Karim, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche, Eugene Ochieng, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel, Peter Koech Langat

>Uganda: Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Fred Achelam (WK), Richard Agamiire, Henry Ssenyondo

